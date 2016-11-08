Congress leaders hit the streets in the city on Monday, expressing protest against the hike in the prices of petroleum products effected by the Central government.

In a mock demonstration, party workers led by DCC president Venugopal Reddy, PCC secretary Venkata Narasimhulu and city president Polakala Mallikarjun dragged a pushcart and drove a bullock cart, indicating that the citizens would be forced to shun vehicles driven by petrol and diesel. The leaders wondered how the government could hike the prices six times in two months.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that the UPA government had facilitated revision of prices in tune with the global prices with a view to passing on the benefit to the common man. But the NDA government continued to hike the prices even though the crude prices fell drastically.