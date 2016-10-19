It is the State’s legitimate right to have a steel plant in Kadapa and work on the NTPC-BHEL power plant at Mannavaram needs to be expedited, according to the Congress.

“The steel plant is a non-starter and the Mannavaram plant is moving at a sluggish pace. Both have the potential to change the fate of the backward Rayalaseema region,” said D. Rambhupal Reddy, who was recently appointed as the spokesperson of the APCC, here on Tuesday.

He said the party would march ahead with the slogan, ‘Kadapa Ukku – Andhrula Hakku’ and ‘Mannavaram – Manaku Varam’.

Referring to the package announced under Section 46(3) of the Reorganisation Act, Mr. Reddy listed the various sections of the Act that offered a number of sops as growth engines to the new State, which were “conveniently ignored” by both the Central and State governments.