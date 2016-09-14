Krishna district Collector Babu. A has directed the agriculture officials to ensure completion of sowing for the kharif season by September 20.

“We have already supplied water required for irrigating the paddy fields across the Krishna district. It is time the agriculture department to guarantee that sowing operations will be completed by September 20,” said the Collector. According to the agriculture department statistics, sowing operations have been completed in 2.34 lakh hectares out of 3.2 lakh hectares, which is normal acreage under paddy cultivation during the kharif season in the district.

The agriculture and the special officers of the each mandal were told to keep vigil on the sowing operations.

It is learnt that sowing operations have been delayed owing to lack of timely rainfall and delay in access to irrigation water in the canals.