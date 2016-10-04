Several professors from Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday said that the communication technology would be playing a vital role in the society in future as it had revolutionised the lives of people in the last one decade. The human intervention in many activities would come down with upgrading of technology all over the world, including in Asian countries.

The Centurion University of Technology and Management organised international conference on ‘Signal Processing, Communication Power Embedded System-SCOPES’ in the campus. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Lankan Professor Sanjeeva Witharana, Malaysian Professor Zinal Bin Salam and others said that all the countries were heavily investing in communication technology which was expected to see many changes in the near future.

University Vice Chancellor Haribandhu Panda, vice president D.N. Rao said that CUTM was trying to help students understand the latest technological developments by arranging practical oriented training programmes.

CUTM organises International Conference ‘SCOPES’