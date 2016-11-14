“Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes has led to people facing untold hardships”

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has expressed concern over the troubles faced by the common man for no fault of his after the Central government’s announcement on demonetisation of higher denomination currency.

The unscientific manner in which the Centre announced withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes has led to people facing untold hardship in that they had to set aside all other engagements and wait endlessly at banks. Several marriages have been cancelled on account of the announcement and the sky-rocketing prices of essentials, including salt, has complicated the situation further, said. YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Mr. Reddy expressed concern over reports that people were forced to commit suicide following the declaration made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 50 crore man-hours has been lost so far after the Central government’s announcement and there was no clarity yet on the time by which the pandemonium would be settled.

“This is nothing short of a human tragedy. The poor and middle class sections are facing untold misery as they do not even have enough cash to buy essentials,” he said.

He said the announcement did not affect the big businesses and influential people. There were doubts that the announcement was made to favour select individuals from higher echelons as was evident from the fact that common man was made to make beeline in front of the ATMs and banks, not the rich and the influential.

There were also apprehensions that those holding black money were informed beforehand about the decision.