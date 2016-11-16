Kadapa Officer on Special Duty (OSD - Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu warned distributors of essential commodities of stern action if they denied supply of essential commodities to retailers and consumers on the pretext of lack of requisite change.

Addressing distributors and retailers of essential commodities at a meeting in the Kadapa District Police Office, the OSD suggested that the distributors supply commodities by making transactions using swiping machines, accept cheques or give them credit. The retailers must sell the commodities to consumers, without hoarding them.

The distributors agreed to accept post-dated cheques from retailers. Kadapa DSP E.G. Ashok Kumar told the consumers to complain on mobile no. 94407 96967 if they faced hardships from traders.

Kadapa Urban circle inspector U. Sadasivaiah, Weights and Measures inspector Sudhakar, tahsildar Premanth Kumar,