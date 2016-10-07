Officials and staff of A.P. Commercial Taxes Department will go on mass casual leave on October 17 to protest against curtailment of their powers and responsibilities under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime proposed to be implemented from the next financial year.

Deputy Commissioner N. Srinivasa Rao and other leaders staged a protest in Vizianagaram.

In Srikakulam town, the Comertical Tax employees participated in a lunch-hour demonstration.

President of the Employees’ Association of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts Chowdary Purushottam Naidu and APNGOs Association leaders Hanumanthu Sairam and R.V.N. Sarma raised slogans against the Union government.

They feared that the State government would lose huge revenue every year if GST comes into force.