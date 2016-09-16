Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is being greeted by women at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday.— Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

It’s official now, the Andhra Pradesh government will start functioning from the Interim Government Complex here from Vijaya Dasami, on October 16.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will move into his new chambers in Block No. 1 on the same day, and with all the Ministers, Secretaries and government personnel expected to settle down much before, the wheels of administration would roll out from Dasara. “I will come and sit in my office on Vijaya Dasami day, its up to you . If you don’t make my office ready by then, I will work from my bus… but I will come here on Dasara,’’ Mr. Naidu told additional director, CRDA, Mallikarjuna during a media conference.

He said the Secretariat buildings had come up in a record span of six months. The complex had been designed with all modern communication facilities to become a functional office.

Real time governance

“We will be switching over to real time governance and online filing system aiming at qualitative and creative work. We have also created common infrastructure. I will be monitoring from the Command and Control Centre,’’ said Mr. Naidu.

Inspects offices

Earlier, the CM inspected the offices of various Ministers, Secretaries and the work stations in blocks 5 and 2. Mr. Naidu inspected chairs, cubicles for Secretaries, and suggested changes to window curtains. Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary G. Sai Prasad, Additional Secretary A.V Rajamouli and Joint Secretary P. Pradyumna, and CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar were present.

“We should allow natural light to filter in through the glass windows so that it reduces the strain on the eyes,’’ Mr. Naidu quipped.

At one point, the Chief Minister suggested that glass frames of doors should be transparent.

