Officials of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) and Krishna District Collector Babu A. on Saturday stressed the need for preparing an action plan to convince the farmers to part with their lands for the proposed deep sea port and industrial corridor in Machilipatnam.

Excise Minister K. Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana and MADA Vice-Chairman Gandham Chandrudu chalked out a plan to complete identification of the area and preparation of master plan to develop the township and other facilities.

They discussed various issues pertaining to the Land Pooling Scheme, through which over 30,000 acres of land was being acquired in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals.

“Revenue officials associated with MADA have to explain the farmers and other stakeholders the benefits of the package being offered.

The need of the hour is to make the farmers understand the package being offered under the LPS,” said Mr. Babu.

Mr. Chandrudu said a definite plan on development of the township was needed to give clarity to the stakeholders.

Mr. Ravindra and Mr. Narayana said they would play their roles in convincing the farmers of the need to part with lands.

They, however, blamed MADA and revenue officials for not communicating with the stakeholders properly.

The revenue officials involved in the LPS were briefed on the procedures and strategies by the CRDA experts during the meeting.

Consent letter

Meanwhile, three farmers submitted Form 3 (consent to spare land) to the MADA officials during the meeting at the Collectorate.

The farmers who expressed their wiliness to part with at least seven acres of land were Ch. Triloka Rani of Pothepalli and B.L. Satyavathi and A.S Swarna Kumari of Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam mandal.

The farmers and other stakeholders are required to give their opinion on the LPS either by submitting Form 2 (not interested to spare land) or Form 3 before October 4.