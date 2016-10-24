Traditional dance forms reflect India’s glorious culture, District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said on Sunday.

Speaking as chief guest at the valedictory function of the 16th State-level cultural mela organised by S.V. Subba Reddy Foundation at Sri Lakshmi function hall in Kurnool, the Collector said Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathak dances developed over the ages. Folk art forms can be utilised to create awareness on social issues, Mr. Vijayamohan said and assured his cooperation to the foundation.

MLC and TDP district president Silpa Chakrapani Reddy said awareness should be created on issues such as eye donation, dowry prohibition and illiteracy through dance forms. He lauded the S.V. Subba Reddy Foundation for promoting art forms and encouraging the physically challenged.

Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy said the fields of art and sports promote a spirit of competitiveness.

Foundation president Rayapati Srinivas said rural artistes were being encouraged. The Collector presented an appreciation certificate to Mr. Srinivas. Prizes were given to 190 dancers in variousdance forms.