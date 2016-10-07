District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan inspected the Gargeyapuram tank area, about 15 km from Kurnool, which is proposed to be developed into a city forest, and launched boating facility in the tank on Thursday.

Sporting life jackets, Collector and Kurnool RDO L. Raghubabu had a joy ride in the tank. Promote greenery around the tank and make the place attractive for tourists, he told officials. The city forest would be opened for public in Karthika month. Two speed boats would be arranged by the Tourist Department, Mr. Vijayamohan said.