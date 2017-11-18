Collector inspects NTR Beach project works

more-in

District Collector Kartikeya Misra on Saturday inspected Kakinada beach project works being taken up at ₹45 crore under Swadeshi Darshan programme at NTR Beach, Vakalapudi. The Collector directed the tourism officials to expedite the works and complete them by December 10.

He has instructed them to take up landscape works as per the layout to make the beach green and saw the installation of high mast lamps, fountains, shopping complex, conference hall and aquarium arrangements. Micro-irrigation for maintenance of greenery, separate indoor for children’s play and Lepakshi outlet was also suggested by the Collector.

In view of the proposed visit of the Chief Minister to the beach festival on December 19, the Collector directed the officials to keep the beach clean and to maintain dedicated way for VIPs .

Speaking to media, Mr. Misra said that instructions were issued to the officials to complete the beach project by providing facilities to attract more tourists.

With regard to allotment of sites for PPP mode in the beach, the Collector said that the Tourism Department would finalise the modalities for the purpose.

He also said that separate traffic plan would be implemented keeping in view the expected crowd to the beach festival to avoid traffic problems.

The Collector also inspected the routes leading to beach and suggested the traffic police to make separate parking points at different places.

Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Regional Director (Tourism Department) G. Bhimasankaram, Kakinada RDO L. Raghubabu, and others were present.