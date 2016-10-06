Collector inspects land

for petroleum varsity

District Collector Pravin Kumar and Joint Collector J. Nivas inspected the government lands at Vangali village in Sabbavaram mandal for establishment of the Petroleum University, on Wednesday.

Tahsildar Nageswara Reddy said that about 480 acres of government land was available in the village. Discussions would be held with the officials of the Union Petroleum Ministry on the suitability of the land, located adjacent to the Indian Maritime University, before a final decision was taken on finalisation of the land for the university.

The foundation stone for the university would be laid soon.