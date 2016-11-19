East Godavari Collector H. Arun Kumar has stated that ‘Nagaravanam’ concept is designed to promote urban afforestation, clean and green environment for citizens living in urban areas.

He flagged off 5K run on Friday from Government Arts College to Forest Development Center near Autonagar on National Highway-16. MLC Somu Veerraju, MLA Akula Satyanarayana, Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai and Commissioner V. Vijayakumar participated in the run. Students from different colleges participated in the event.

Aim is to promote ‘Nagaravanam’ concept among citizens