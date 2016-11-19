Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is going to inaugurate College of Engineering, Computer Science Central Library and Women’s hostel block in Adikavi Nannaya University (ANUR) on Saturday during his one-day trip to East Godavari. This is his first trip to the university after it was established in March 2006.

ANUR is the largest university in the State, with 469 affiliated colleges having students’ population of about 1.25 Lakh.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu, the vision of the university is to provide quality education that must be evolved to suit the local intended needs; enrich culture and heritage of the university area and to create dynamic, entrepreneuring, dedicated and indelible intellectual capital. He also mentioned that their mission is to impart quality education, conducting research and consultancy that contributes for holistic sustainable development of the society and nation.

‘Boycott CM’s visit’

Meanwhile, former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar has called upon people to boycott the visit of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to Rajamahendravaram on Saturday as he failed to fulfil the promises made to SCs and common public during the Godavari Pushkarams.