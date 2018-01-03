CM to flag off Amaravati Marathon on January 7

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang, DCP T.K. Rana and Amaravati Marathon director Dr. Murali Nannapaneni releasing T-shirts for the third edition of the marathon in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will flag off the third Amaravati Marathon at 6 a.m. at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) on January 7, said Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang and marathon director Murali Nannapaneni.

Addressing a joint press conference held here on Tuesday, the Police Commissioner and Dr. Murali said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), A.P. Tourism, Vijayawada City and Guntur Police, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Krishna district administration, DEEP Trust, Ramesh Hospitals, and Radio Mirchi are the partners of the run.

The marathon will be conducted in 21K, 10K and 5K categories, and international and national runners, Olympians, amateurs, professional and seasonal runners are expected to participate in the marathon, they said.

“Marathon will pass Prakasam Barrage, Krishna river bund, CM’s residence and reach Amavati. In the last two marathons, about 8,000 people participated. All the students, youth and the general public are requested to participate in the run and send message on good health and tourism promotion,” said Dr. Murali.

Participants are requested to register online by logging into www.

amaravatimarathon.run . Offline registrations will be done at the IGMC by paying the prescribed fee and prizes will be distributed to the winners, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) T.K. Rana.

“Amaravati Marathon-2018 will reflect the spirit and enthusiasm in building the world class capital and encourage people to lead health and happy lives,” Mr. Sawang said and asked the people to participate in the run in good numbers.