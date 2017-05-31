CM to take part in valedictoryof ‘Nava nirmana deeksha’

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the valedictory of ‘Nava nirmana deeksha’ to be held at Amalapuram on June 8 where the public take oath dedicating themselves to the building of the State. The ‘deeksha’ will be held at the Assembly constituency level for seven days from June 2 and each day will be dedicated to a particular sector, in which the developments of the sector will be discussed at length. District Collector Kartikeya Misra appointed special officers to all the constituencies in the district and held a meeting with them here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the need for taking the development works and welfare schemes of the State government to each and every doorstep during the seven-day ‘deeksha,’ Mr. Misra underlined the need for making use of the services of subject experts at the local level to reach out to the public. The inaugural function would be held at the Balaji Cheruvu junction in the city on June 2, in which at least 3,000 people would take part in the oath-taking ceremony. The inauguration of ‘Nava nirmana deeksha’ would be telecast live from Vijayawada at the venue and the local elected representatives would address the public after the Chief Minister’s speech, Mr. Misra said.

Stressing the need for making arrangements for the valedictory function, the Collector said that the Chief Minister would attend in person to participate in it at Amalapuram. He asked the officials of different departments to work with close coordination and ensure the programme a grand success.

Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna and other officials were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Misra reviewed the progress of different programmes being implemented by the Housing Department and highlighted the need for chalking out the list of beneficiaries for the ‘NTR Grameen’ scheme, under which houses would be provided to 14,189 families below the poverty line.