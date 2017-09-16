CM pays tributes to Visvesvaraya

more-in

Observing Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes here on Friday. Recalling his services in the field of engineering, Mr. Naidu said his philosophy was admirable.

Mr. Naidu said Visvesvaraya’s achievements as a chief engineer under the British government were remarkable. The CM added that he used to work for 18 hours a day even at the age of 90. He recalled what he used to say “Work is not work, if you love what you do.”

The great engineer’s birth date is celebrated as Engineer’s day in our country.

‘Emulate Mokshagundam’

Velgapudi Ramakrishna Siddartha Engineering College organised programmes as part of Engineer’s day celebrations.

National Highways Authority of India Regional Manager N. Anil Dixit exhorted young engineering students to develop broader national perspective while moulding themselves as future technocrats.

Speaking to the students at the college, Mr. Anil Dixit advised the budding technocrats to emulate Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

“He is known for his integrity and character,” he said.

He advised the youngsters to think out of the box and come out with creative designs and projects matching the changing world.

Siddhartha Academy president N. Venkateswarlu, vice president Sri M. Rajaiah, and college principal A V Ratnaprasad spoke.