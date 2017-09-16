CM orders release of ₹20 cr. to help Telugus abroad in distress

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) at its maiden governing council meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, resolved to create a corpus (welfare fund) of ₹40 crore for taking care of the Telugu people settled abroad.

Mr. Naidu ordered that ₹20 crore should be immediately provided to the APNRTS to help the Non-Resident Telugus (NRT) in distress under the policy for their welfare and development.

It would benefit about 43,000 members of the APNRTS.

He cleared the decks for extending financial assistance to the NRTs in need, particularly those who lost their jobs and to provide an insurance of ₹10 lakh to members of the APNRTS under a scheme named ‘Pravasaandhra Bharosa’, for accidental death and permanent disabilities.

Industrial policy

The Chief Minister ordered the government officials to come up with an industrial policy that would exclusively facilitate investments in Andhra Pradesh by the Telugu diaspora. This is aimed at offering certain incentives and other facilities to entrepreneurs keen on investing in the State.

Besides, Mr. Naidu wanted the feasibility of a ‘special investment zone’ for NRTs to be studied on the lines of what the Haryana government was doing for its non-resident citizens making investments in their native State.

APNRTS CEO Ravi Kumar Vemuru told the CM that the Society could get 32 Information Technology companies set up by the NRTs in the State in the last couple of years and 21 more were on the anvil next month. By then, the total employment generated by these IT firms would have reached about 7,000.

The Chief Minister suggested to the members of APNRTS to come forward to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in various countries, for which the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would give contributions.

Minister of NRI Empowerment and Relations Kollu Ravindra, IT Secretary K. Vijayanand and Panchayat Raj Commissioner B. Ramanjaneyulu were among those present.