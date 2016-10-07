YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy casting his preference in the public ballot organised by the CPI in Kadapa on Thursday.— Photo: By Arrangement

YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy cast his preference on four issues in a public ballot conducted by the CPI in front of the Collectorate in Kadapa on Thursday.

The public ballot was conducted seeking Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, special package for Rayalaseema, steel plant in Kadapa district, and declaration of Amaravati as free zone. Expressing solidarity with the CPI for conducting the public ballot, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said his party would agitate along with the Left parties for the development of the State and Kadapa district.

He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was meting out injustice to the State by not pressing for the SCS, which would result in setting up of industries and generation of employment for youth.

The Central and State governments were showing apathy in setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district, he said.

CPI Kadapa city secretary N. Venkatasiva, AIYF district secretary K. Easwaraiah, district president Ankusam, and secretary Suresh, Private Schools’ Association leaders Ramana Reddy and Ramesh Reddy, and social worker Salauddin were present.

