Inaugurates administrative block in central prison; lays stone for 50-bed hospital

Reforms will be introduced in prisons in order to being about an attitudinal change among the inmates, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

He was interacting with prisoners after inaugurated the newly-built administrative block in the central prison here on Saturday.

“Punishing the prisoners should not be the objective. Correcting and transforming them into responsible citizens should be the motto,” Mr. Naidu said, and added that changes would be brought about in the relevant Acts to avoid harsh punishments for minor mistakes.

Enquiring with the inmates about the reasons for their jail term, Mr. Naidu suggested to the inmates to involve themselves in exercises and cultural activities to keep their minds afresh.

Later, the Chief Minister had a look at the furniture and clothes made by the prisoners.

He also saw the vegetables cultivated in the open-air jail. The prisoners presented Mr. Naidu a chair they specially made for him. The Chief Minister sat in it for some time.

Congratulating the prisoners on their creative pursuits in jail, Mr. Naidu asked them to adopt technology in making furniture.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed hospital being constructed on the prison premises at an estimated cost of Rs.40 lakh. He asked the medical officials to encourage prisoners to practice yoga.

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa, Irrigation Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao, MP M. Muralimohan, ZP Chairman N. Rambabu, Mayor P. Rajani Sesha Sai, Director-General of Prisons Vinay Ranjan Ray, IG, Prisons, Sunil Kumar, DIG Chandrasekhar, jail Superintendent Vara Prasad, and Medical Officer Sarita were present.

