CM failed to fulfil promise on categorisation: Krishna Madiga

MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of ‘suppressing the rights’ of the people hailing from the Madiga community instead of fulfilling the promise of SC categorisation made during 2014 elections.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Krishna Madiga asserted that Mr. Naidu came into power after making the promise and now was deliberately suppressing the protests being conducted to remind him of his commitment made to the community. “Mr. Naidu seems to have forgotten the help from Madigas in Telangana, helping in election/party campaign when in opposition. He is further giving importance to leaders from the Mala community, forgetting their stance which was against him. Even YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was silent on the injustice being done to the Madigas,” he added.

He further condemned the preventive arrests made against him in Chittoor and Guntur, while attending a demonstration, and asserted that they would not remain silent on government actions and continue their fight for their rights. He also said that he would be visiting places of worship, irrespective of religion, for achieving SC categorisation, beginning with blessings from Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.