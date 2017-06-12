Cloth merchants up in arms against GST

more-in

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has united them once again. The cloth merchants are up in arms against the GST slabs and are gearing up to organise a ‘token bandh’ on June 15 demanding that textiles be exempted from the GST. They are, however, waiting for a green signal from their counterparts in Surat to go ahead with the bandh. The traders here have taken a pledge that they would continue their agitation until the government meets their demand.

Even as they say that they are not opposed to the GST, the traders want the government to insulate textiles from the tax. So far, textiles (not readymade) have been exempted from all sorts of taxes. “The GST will be a bolt from the blue for us,” say the cloth merchants.

“We are not opposing the GST. But, we want the government to levy the tax at the production stage only. The consumer will be burdened heavily if the tax is levied at every level, such as wholesaler, dealer, and retailer,” says Andhra Prdesh Textile Federation (APTF) president Busireddy Malleswara Reddy.

Burden on retailers

The GST would adversely affect the retailers, most of whom are small-time vendors. More than 80% of the people buy cloth material from the local merchants. Taxing these small-time merchants will hit them hard as they do not have proper computer knowledge to upload bills and maintain accounts, he says.

The traders are also apprehensions that the GST would adversely affect their business as it would jack up the prices significantly.

The GST Council has proposed 4% tax on yarn, 4% on dying and printing units, and an additional 5% in case the cloth material has extra work like embroidery.

Under the new regime, readymade garments will be taxed at 12%. In addition, 5% tax is proposed to be levied on retailers who have an annual turnover of more than ₹20 lakh per annum.

“As a result, we will be forced to pass on the burden to the customers. A saree that normally costs ₹1,000 would be priced more than ₹1,040 after GST,” says B.J.P. Srinivas, APTF vice-president.