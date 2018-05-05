Climate change hits mango output in Chittoor district

more-in

The tail-end Chittoor district, considered number one in mango yield in the State, is facing adverse conditions at the field-level with heavy gales and hailstorm hitting vast stretches of mango plantations in the first week of May, leading to crop damage to the tune of hundreds of tonnes.

Generally, one who would pass through highways of the district would notice rich flowering in the mango gardens from mid December. But this year, the flowering came up only February mid, immediately followed by untimely rains. By April, the first batch of mangoes of various varieties would hit the markets all over the district. In contrast, even by first week of May, the markets are yet to see the mango stocks. Officials of horticulture Department observe that the gross yield this year would be 30% as against the expected 70%, covering over 85,000 hectares.

The raw pickle variety stocks started getting some bucks to the farmers from April, with exports to northern States, fetching them ₹35,000 per tonne, which has now come down to below ₹10,000.

Less demand

Coming to the pulp industry, the work is already delayed by two months. Demand for the dominant thothapuri variety has come down by three times, forcing the farmers to wait for some more time, hoping for rosy picture. Mango growers deplored that they were unable to get even the transportation costs if they intended to lift the fruit fallen to ground due to gales.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Saraswathi said the rains had played havoc in the western parts of the district, affecting the crop in over 10 mandals.