City youth bags national youth award

City youth Naga Sravan Kilaru has been selected for the National Youth Award 2015-16 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for his efforts in empowering and driving youth towards social service and strengthening democracy.

Mr. Sravan heads Vijayawada Needs U (VNU), an NGO here and has attended various international youth conventions.“I am informed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India, that I am honoured with the National Youth Award. The award will be presented by the President of India on January 12 at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Festival,” Mr. Sravan told The Hindu.

Mr. Sravan said the award was making his responsibility towards strengthening advocacy for youth rights and democracy, more. The six-day youth festival will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Youth working in the fields of entrepreneurship, health, research and innovation, culture, human rights, art and literature and others get selected for the award.