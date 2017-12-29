Andhra Pradesh

City to host food processing conclave

more-in

‘State keen on breaking into big league by 2022’

The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) is organising a “Mega Food Processing Industry Conclave 2018” at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika here from January 4 to January 6.

Speaking to mediapersons, FTAPCCI chief Gowra Srinivas said that post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh embarked on designing an innovative path of development.

Strategy

“The AP .government has developed a separate strategy to move towards a double digit growth through 13 pilot sites for innovations by adopting best practices to boost up productivity and improve livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The strategy covered agriculture, horticulture, livestock and fisheries sectors,” he said

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2017 8:21:13 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/city-to-host-food-processing-conclave/article22320975.ece

© The Hindu