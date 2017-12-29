City to host food processing conclave

more-in

The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) is organising a “Mega Food Processing Industry Conclave 2018” at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika here from January 4 to January 6.

Speaking to mediapersons, FTAPCCI chief Gowra Srinivas said that post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh embarked on designing an innovative path of development.

Strategy

“The AP .government has developed a separate strategy to move towards a double digit growth through 13 pilot sites for innovations by adopting best practices to boost up productivity and improve livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The strategy covered agriculture, horticulture, livestock and fisheries sectors,” he said