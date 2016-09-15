Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CIPS) has exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, said CIPS principal Rama Rao Nadendla.

Chalapathi Educational Society president Y.V.Anjaneyulu and Juliette Bell, president and Rondall E. Allen, Dean of University of Maryland Eastern shore (UMES) School of Pharmacy signed the MoU for enhancing prospects in collaborative research and training in preclinical, clinical and non clinical areas. The MoU would include collaborative research and faculty–student exchange programmes (FSE).