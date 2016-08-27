: The CID police filed the charge sheet in the Akshaya Gold case relating to cheating of depositors to the tune of Rs. 330 crore, in the Prakasam district Principal Sessions court here on Friday.

The Crime Investigation Department investigating officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Mary Prashanti submitted before the court the charge sheet against the company, its managing director M. Sudhakar Rao and 35 others for doing money circulation business by collecting deposits from the gullible section of people under the guise of owning a bit of farm land at the most affordable rate under different payment options.

The company lured gullible people by saying that they were collecting deposits by way of periodical instalments repayable with a high rate of interest (20% simple interest) at the time of maturity and the company will register a piece of land in the name of depositor as an equivalent to the money paid by the depositor, the CID said.

The company mobilised deposits from the public, through the agents by offering hefty commission and issued certificates as it was an advance amount for purchase of a piece of land in square feet/unit basis, the CID submitted in its 2,200-page charge sheet.

The gullible and small earning section of people joined as members in the different payment plans of the company carried away by the deceitful advertisements given by the company describing the promotion levels and rate of commissions at each level were the losers, the CID said.

The Ongole I Town police had filed the preliminary charge sheet in the case before its transfer to the CID.