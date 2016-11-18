Telugu Desam Party national vice-president and Chittoor MLA D.A. Satyaprabha on Thursday took ill at her residence here, and was immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, where she was declared out of danger.

The MLA, who is currently convalescing from thigh bone fracture which she suffered in recent months, attended the first death anniversary function of the slain Chittoor mayor couple Katari Anuradha and Katari Mohan on the premises of Municipal Corporation office in the morning. After paying tributes to the couple, Ms. Satyaprabha also took part in the unveiling of their statues on the corporation campus.

Some senior TDP leaders had reportedly faulted the MLA for her late arrival by an hour against the scheduled time. Her supporters said that this development had very much upset her.

In this backdrop, the MLA went home, and complained of giddiness and was taken to the hospital. The doctors said that except for sudden fluctuation of blood pressure levels, she was normal. Around 4.30 p.m., she was discharged from intensive care unit.

The TDP cadres said that during the last few weeks, she was busy with the schedules of Jana Chaitanya Yatras, and had attended the marriage event of a party worker at Kavali in Nellore district on Wednesday evening, reaching Chittoor in the early hours of Thursday, leading to much exhaustion.