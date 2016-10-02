Expressing concern over unemployment of youth, Congress leader and former MP Chinta Mohan blamed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the inordinate delay in the works on mega projects like the Dugarajapatnam port and the Mannavaram BHEL project near Venkatagiri town.

He said that the Congress did a lot of progressive work and approved these projects during its regime but now they lie gathering dust with nobody trying to implement them in the best interests of the unemployed youth in the two districts of Nellore and Chittoor.

During his visit to Nellore city to address a ‘Mala Mahanadu’ meeting at Amedkar Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Mohan told mediapersons that the Congress alone could implement major projects in the public sector which would help solve unemployment problem to a large extent. He alleged deliberate attempt by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to create hurdles for the Dugarajapatnam port by not sanctioning lands for the project.

