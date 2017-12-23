Children let their imagination run riot

more-in

Fresh ideas with a creative tweak ruled the space in the auditorium of V.P. Siddhartha Public School, the venue of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017, on Friday.

School children drawn from in and around the city trooped in, many with their parents in tow, to showcase their talent. Divided in ‘seniors’ and ‘juniors’ categories based on their age, they were asked to choose one of the three topics given to each group.

The seniors had to choose between ‘A World Run by Robots, Fighting Terrorism’ or ‘Teamwork-the Success Mantra’ while the younger lot were asked to paint images of a family, ‘Save Water’ or ‘If Things had Emotions’. The open-ended themes came handy for the young painters to allow their imagination run riot. Soon the white drawing sheets acquired bright hues.

A.V. Rajamouli, Additional Secretary to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was the chief guest, rightly pointed out that painting was silent poetry. “Painting is the only mode that makes one’s thoughts and emotions visible. You can think aloud visibly, through painting,” he said.

Mr. Rajamouli shook his head sideways and let out the answer: ‘The Sun God”. Even as curiosity rose among the children, he explained: “The sun god is the best painter in the world. Watch Him in the dawn and dusk hours, how he paints the entire universe in bright hues.”

Winners

Besides first three positions, seven consolation prizes were given in each group.

B. Roshini of NSM Public School, N. Sashank Ram Manikanta and J. Sreeka of V.P. Siddhartha School bagged first, second and third prizes respectively in the seniors’ category. M. Manideep of APSWRS, Pedavegi, R. Lakshmi Pavan Kumar and Md. Hariz of St. John’s English Medium High School and V. Bavinesh, D. Pragna, B. Tanusree and P. Saaketh of V.P. Siddhartha School were given consolation prizes.

Among juniors, M. Mahidhar of NSM Public School, P. Huthika and Ch. Thanmayi of V.P. Siddhartha secured first, second and third prizes in that order. A. Sree Sahasra of NSM Public School, C. Vaishnavi and Rizul G. Jain of V.P. Siddhartha and P. Mohitha Sai Khushi, K. Brunda Sai, G. Nishritha and Megha Syam of St. John’s Public School got consolation prizes. Thyrocare was the main sponsor of the event, Arrow Publications was the knowledge partner and V P Siddhartha Public School the venue partner.