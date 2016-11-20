Students taking part in a rally to mark the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse in Tirupati on Saturday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Students from various schools across the temple city took part in a massive rally to mark the observance of the ‘World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse’ here on Saturday.

Holding placards, the students raised slogans highlighting the importance of spreading awareness on the issue. Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police R. Jayalakshmi, who was accompanied by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) registrar P. Vijayalakshmi and others, flagged off the rally and took part in the event by walking till the local Mahati Auditorium.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Jayalakshmi remarked that more than 50 percent of the children have been subjected to child abuse and a majority of the incidents are not being reported due to the lack of awareness and stigma associated with it. “People should be aware of such criminals, who might be there among their relatives, friends or at school. Parents should regularly keep track of their child’s behaviour and act accordingly,” she maintained.

Ms. Jayalakshmi also opined that more awareness campaigns should be held to elucidate on the ‘good touch-bad touch’ and other aspects pertaining to the issue, focusing on the prevention of child abuse.

For the past few days, police department in cooperation with SPMVV has been conducting awareness programmes for students on various offences.