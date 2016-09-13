A 14-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh was rescued on Monday after he got down from a Chennai-bound train.

He was part of a group of five boys from Singrauli in Koriya district being taken to Chennai for working in the construction sector, says social activist B.V. Sagar of NGO HELP.

Fearing harsh working condition, the boy got down from the train at the Ulavapadu railway station in Prakasam district when others were asleep.