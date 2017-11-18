Chandrababu Naidu, Bill Gates attend AP AgTech Summit’s valedictory session

more-in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presided over the Valedictory session of AP AgTech Summit-2017 along with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Trustee Bill Gates in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The three-day-long event was organised by the State government along with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Dalberg Advisors.

The summit, titled ‘Progressive Farmer, Smart Farming,’ focussed on innovative ideas, technologies and global best practices to push agricultural transformation in the State.

More than 1,500 global leaders from 61 countries, including business heads, start-up founders, leading policymakers, progressive farmers, NGOs, agriculture and technology experts, participated in the summit.