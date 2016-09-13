‘Denial of credit forcing farmers to approach moneylenders again’

Bankers got an earful from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at 195 State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting here on Monday. Without mincing words, Mr. Naidu asked the bankers to choose between “short-term gains” and be part of the government programmes.

The government has succeeded in creating the infrastructure and extending all inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, power, real time monitoring of soil moisture and water supply, to the farmers with a view to making agriculture profitable and viable. “The only missing link is bank finance,” he said.

The government introduced the debt redemption scheme with an objective to free the farmers from all debts and it was yielding the desired results. But, the bankers’ credit plans were at variance with government policies. Farm lending was not reaching genuine farmers. The absence of timely credit to the agriculture sector was forcing the farmers to knock the doors of the private moneylenders again, he pointed out.

“The bankers are concerned about the short-term gains rather than financial inclusion. This approach is pushing the farmers into a vicious circle of debts apart from hampering the government plans,” he said, adding, “With a good faith I am asking you. If you have any problem and want to stay away from the system, we will work it out. The government will not involve them in any of its activities.”

Gold loans



Mr. Naidu was also unhappy over gold loans for agriculture sector. The bankers can sanction gold loan for other purposes but not agriculture. The scale of finance was enough to meet the requirements of genuine farmers. The bankers can do away with the gold loans and lay emphasis on farm loans and scale of finance, he added.

Various issues, including appointment of banking correspondents, loan recovery, non-performing assets (NPAs), and loans to loan eligibility card (LEC) holders, came up for discussion at the meeting.

Mr. Naidu constituted committees with bankers and government officials to look into the issues relating to the LECs, emu farming, loans to agriculture and allied sectors. The committees would suggest ways and means to the government. It was also decided to involve District Collectors in the SLBC meeting.

Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao, RBI Regional Director R N Dash, Andhra Bank Managing Director and CEO Suresh N Patel, Executive Diretor A K Rath, Nabard CGM VV Satyanarayana, and Ministry of Finance Deputy Secretary A. K. Dogra were present.