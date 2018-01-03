Challenged minor girl raped

more-in

In a shocking incident, a hearing and speech impaired minor tribal girl was allegedly raped by the driver of a bus belonging to a private company, in Duvvada.

Though the incident took place on December 30, it came to light only on Tuesday, after the brother of the victim lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The accused has been identified as Ch. Viswanath (45), a resident of Visakhapatnam and a native of Srikakulam district.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) J. Ram Mohana Rao, the victim works as a gardener at a private company in VSEZ Duvvada.

On December 30 afternoon, Viswanath finished his duty and was returning to the company at around 3 p.m.

After noticing the girl being alone and busy in gardening work, he called her to the bus under some pretext and after she boarded the bus, Viswanath allegedly raped her.

After sometime a few fellow gardeners noticing that the girl was missing from the work spot started to search for her and when they were nearing the bus, Viswanath fled from the spot.

Being challenged, the girl was not able to communicate at that time but after two days she was able to communicate with her parents after she developed some health complications, said Mr. Ram Mohana Rao.

According to the ACP, the accused and a few others tried to even ‘compromise’ the case by offering huge sum of money to the victim.

The police have arrested the accused and registered cases under the relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act.