There is some good news for the manufacturers in eight districts of Andhra Pradesh as the Centre on Friday night announced setting up the regional office of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in Vijayawada.

A public notice issued by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General of Foreign Trade through a gazette notification dated November 11 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce) on behalf of the Directorate dated November 11, said the Centre had done it in exercise of powers conferred under paragraph 2.04 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020.

The notification said, “The Director General of Foreign Trade hereby includes the new Regional Office of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh at S. No.38 (B) of Appendix – 1 A of Foreign Trade Policy, 2015—20, as per details below:

“S.No. Name and Address Territorial Jurisdiction (1) (2) (3) 38(B) The Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Door No.55 – 17 – 2, 4th Floor, C – Block, Near C.G.O. Complex, Industrial Estate, Autonagar, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520007 Tel. No.0866 – 2551479.

“The Regional Office would have jurisdiction over the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.”