₹6 cr. for temporary AIIMS facility

The Central government on Thursday sanctioned ₹6 crore for the functioning of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) here as a stop-gap arrangement till the permanent facility had been constructed at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

It said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had approved the establishment of the AIIMS in A.P. under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and the project would take about three years for completion.

The medical college with 50 MBBS seats and PG courses can be started from 2020 but since the patient care and hospital services are to be started a little earlier, the State requested the Central government to start the MBBS course with an intake of 50 in the temporary campus.

Accordingly, the Director of Medical Education reported that a Central team had inspected the facilities at the SMC for early operationalisation of the AIIMS-Mangalagiri from 2018-19, and furnished the estimation of proposals for the above sum. The money would be spent for building faculty rooms and departments in seven blocks measuring 12,670sft, second floor on the existing AC lecture gallery (at the SMC) on 4,561 sq ft, a light-weight roof building on forensic department building in 2,500 sq. ft, high tension power supply, a lift and other facilities.