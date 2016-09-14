Review meet held on assurances given to Andhra Pradesh

The Central government is expeditiously completing the formalities relating to setting up of a regional passport office at Vijayawada.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed this to Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu during a review meeting conducted in New Delhi late Monday evening regarding the progress of assurances given to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu held discussions with his Cabinet colleagues including Ms. Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Parrikar and Piyush Goyal on various projects assured to the State.

BEL facility

Mr. Parrikar told Mr. Naidu that the Centre had given its nod for setting up of BEL facility at Nimmakur in Krishna district for which the foundation stone could be laid at the earliest.

The Centre had given permission to defence projects -- Naval air station at Bobbili, DRDO missile test facility at Nagayalanka, national open air range evaluation centre at Kurnool, training centre for troops at Kokkiralakonda in Chittoor in addition to the BEL’s facility to manufacture night vision devices and optics.

Mr. Gadkari, on his part, informed the meeting that allocations had been made for the national highway projects with an estimated cost Rs. 64,000 crore and the Ministry was paying special attention to the development of national highway network in Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana.

Mr. Naidu thanked the Ministers for the special attention that was being paid to Andhra Pradesh with regard to implementation of programmes like power for all and UDAY schemes besides providing extra power at a time when the State was in distress.