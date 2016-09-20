National » Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI, September 20, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 05:50 IST

Centenarian vet honoured

  • Staff Reporter
Velisetty Panduranga Rao started his career as a veterinary assistant surgeon in October 1942 in the composite Madras state
What's common among the senior officials such as TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, senior bureaucrat K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Red sanders Taskforce) M. Kantha Rao and AP Livestock Development Agency Chief Executive Officer P.D. Kondal Rao?

They are all the products of Velisetti Panduranga Rao, the centenarian veterinarian who stood as a strong motivational force behind the elevation of his students. At the age of 100 years, Dr. Rao is calm and composed, able to talk to his disciples, listen to their words of praise and walk up to the students and alumni members to bless them.

The felicitation function organised at the College of Veterinary Sciences on Monday by the Teachers Association, ANGRAU Alumni Association and the SVVU Retired Teachers Association turned out to be an occasion to cherish ‘those were the days’ memories and as well as in recalling the achievements of their beloved ‘Sir.’

Dr. Rao was born to Velisetti Subba Rao and C. Rajaratnam on September 19, 1916 in Madras, did his B.V.Sc degree in Presidency College, Madras. He started his career as a veterinary assistant surgeon in October 1942 in the composite Madras state. He was posted as lecturer of anatomy and histology at the new veterinary college started in Bapatla after the State formation in 1953, which was shifted to Tirupati in December 1957, where he served till his retirement in September 1976.

Dr. Sambasiva Rao attributed the centenarian’s health to his principled lifestyle, while Dr. Kantha Rao recalled how he had a strong passion for all good things in life. ANGRAU Retired Teachers Association president K. Srinivasa Reddy said the ‘satisfied and content living’ as the secret behind his long life. The varsity board member K. Venugopal Naidu recalled the emotional moment when Dr. Rao attended college to take class just a day after his wife passed away. Dean T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao also recalled his glorious contribution to the college.

Special Chief Secretary and SV Veterinary University Vice-Chancellor Manmohan Singh, alumni members, teachers and students felicitated the centenarian and received his blessings.

Elated

disciples

recall the achievements of

their beloved ‘sir’

