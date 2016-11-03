The Anantapur police seem to be reaping the benefits, at least in terms of bringing criminals to justice, thanks to the CCTV cameras fitted in the Anantapur town recently.

In a press conference held at the police conference room in Anantapur on Wednesday, Anantapur Superintendent of Police, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, said that the police had brought to justice the accused in three separate incidents of crime ranging from robbery to chain snatching to a cold-blooded murder. The case of a recent daylight robbery of Rs. 4.22 lakh from an employee of Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd – a security company involved in safe transport of cash between financial institutions and businesses – on the main thoroughfare in Anantapur after hitting him with a vehicle as he attempted to cross the road before fleeing with the cash, in a cinematic fashion, was successfully solved using the footage from the CCTV cameras fitted overlooking the street.

On the other hand, the case of an unidentified body of a woman on the outskirts of the Chakrayapeta village of the Singanamala mandal was not only tracked back to Anantapur but solved using CCTV footage.

According to the police, Sheik Sameera Banu (23), a woman who had gone into prostitution to support her family after her husband’s death, was dragged on to a vehicle by Sheik Chapala Amir, a pimp, after she refused to live with him and share her earnings, from the Neeruganti Street of Anantapur before killing her and dumping her body near the Chakrayapeta village.

The police have apparently conclusively solved the case after the victim’s mother shared the victim’s address by playing back the video footage, finding out the culprit and apprehending him.

In yet another case, three engineering students were apprehended and 20 sovereigns of gold retrieved from them after identifying them from the video footage of a recent chain snatching the trio had resorted to. In all, the trio, the police said was involved in 20 such cases.