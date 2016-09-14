Following the High Court stay on adoption of the Swiss Challenge method for selecting developers to construct Amaravati, the Rayalaseema Porata Samithi sought a CBI inquiry into the issue.

Calling it the “biggest scam” in Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, RPS convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy alleged that the State’s decision to favour a company blacklisted in Singapore was only meant to receive kickbacks. “While allocation of 1,600 acres of land to a private developer is against the mandate of the farmers who voluntarily surrendered their lands for the capital, the High Court’s order comes as a slap in the face of the government,” observed Mr. Reddy.

He said that the decision to hand over the task to a foreign company was an insult to the engineers, developers, and builders of the country and a dent in the image of the Central government, which was promoting the ‘Make in India’ programme.