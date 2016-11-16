The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana told the Hyderabad High Court that the special court dealing with ACB cases did not give any opportunity to the investigating agency to submit about the legality of the petition filed by YSRC leader seeking investigation into alleged role of AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the cash-for-vote scam case.

Ravi Kiran Rao, counsel for the ACB, was submitting his arguments for the second day before Justice T. Sunil Chowdary of Hyderabad High Court. The judge is perusing the arguments made in case filed by Mr. Naidu. Mr. Naidu had approached the High Court challenging the orders passed by the ACB court which ordered investigation based upon a petition filed by Rama Krishna Reddy, MLA of YSRC.

Mr. Rao lamented that the agency was not given opportunity before passing orders. Even after filing a memo, the ACB court did not amend the order. The law does not allow such registration of fresh FIR into the same case based upon a third-party petition that too after chargesheet is filed.

The judge said that he will hear the arguments of Congress leader Undavalli Arun Kumar, who is seeking to implead in the case at High Court on Wednesday.