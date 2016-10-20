Justice T. Sunil Choudary of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 27 the case filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu, challenging the order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) upon a fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy in the cash-for-vote scam case.

On the MLA’s petition, the ACB court had called for a report after fresh investigation against the AP CM.

This had been stayed by the High Court in September first week. The case came for hearing on Wednesday.

The ACB of Telangana on Wednesday told the court that it had not sought any order from the ACB Court for a fresh investigation.