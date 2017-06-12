Cases will be booked against those who engage child labour, says Krishna district Collector

more-in

Krishna District Collector B. Lakshmikantham has warned of severe action against those who engage children as labourers and as domestic help.

Inaugurating a week-long campaign against child labour and ‘Back to School’ programme here on Monday, the Collector said all children aged below 14 years should be in school under the Right to Education Act, 2009, and stern action would be taken against those who violated the Act. Persons having information on child labour could alert the officials by calling ‘100’ or ‘1098’, the Collector said.

The programme was organised as part of the “World Day Against Child Labour” by the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Krishna district unit, in association with Labour, Women Development and Child Welfare, Education, Police, Revenue, Municipal Corporation, Juvenile Welfare and other departments in association with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Appeal to parents

“I request parents to admit their wards in schools and not to send them for work and spoil their childhood,” said Mr. Lakshmikantham and warned that cases would be booked against those who employed children in shops, hotels, restaurants, garages and in homes.

Under ‘Back to School’ programme, teams comprising various government departments and NGOs would make door-to-door visits, identify children who were out of school and dropouts, and admit them to nearby schools, the Collector said.

NCLP district project director D. Anjaneya Reddy said more than 20,000 children were brought to the mainstream in the last 12 years (after the project was launched) after admitting them in NCLP Schools. At present, 650 students were studying in 17 schools run under the project, he said.

Vocational training

“We are running NCLP Schools in the slums, labour colonies and at the workplaces in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Pedana, Donababda, Penuganchiprolu, Chillakallu, Mylavaram and Gudivada areas. Vocational teachers have been appointed for imparting training to the students in these schools,” Mr. Reddy said.