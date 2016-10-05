Svims Director and Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar (centre) exchanges copies of MoU with Vigneshwar Kasirajan of Virginia Commonwealth University, US, in Tirupati on Tuesday. Navin C. Nanda of University of Alabama, is seen.—Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Surgery , Virginia Commonwealth University, U.S., for a collaborative study and exchange of cardiovascular experts.

Svims Director and Vice Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar exchanged the copies of the MoU with Vigneshwar Kasirajan, of Stuart McGuire professor and chair at the Department of Surgery in Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Centre here on Tuesday.

To work with

distinguished professor

Similarly, the varsity has announced to work in close association with Navin C. Nanda, distinguished professor of medicine and cardiovascular disease at University of Alabama, Birmigham, U.S.

A septuagenarian, Dr. Nanda is considered the Father of Modern Cardiac Ecography and an authority on heart transplantation, heart assist devices, artificial heart and heart failure management. Dr. Kasirajan, an expert in managing failing hearts, has offered all help on behalf of his institute to achieve the win-win situation. It was only recently that the Svims governing council, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, had given its nod to establish an Institute of Cardiac Sciences to deal exclusively with heart ailments. A road map is currently being developed to identify the areas of focus, the research themes, scope for collaborative assignments and sources of financing.

Expert mentors

Dr. Ravikumar has announced that Dr. Nanda and Dr. Kasirajan would serve as expert mentors in developing the nascent institute into a major milestone. The duo is currently in Tirupati to deliver orations to students, interact with faculty and patients, participate in research presentations and perform ‘Gap analysis’ for cardiac transplantation, all of them considered vital steps towards achieving the larger goal of establishing a modern, all-encompassing and state-of-the-art cardiac institute.

The Director also indicated that the institute would be developed as a jewel in the crown of Andhra Pradesh and it would directly benefit the cardiac patients of the greater Rayalaseema region.