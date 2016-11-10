Krishna District Judge Y. Lakshmana Rao on Wednesday said 11 legal services committees were functioning in the district to provide free legal aid to the needy.

Mr. Rao inaugurated the National Legal Services Day celebrations here on the District Court Complex.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Lakshmana Rao appealed to the needy to use the services being offered by the Krishna District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). In-charge Secretary of DLSA Srinivas Sarma, speaking on the services and achievements, said 10,946 cases of all crimes and 269 pre-litigation cases were settled during the Lok Adalat last year in Krishna district.

Mr. Rao presented prizes to the winners of elocution, debate and painting competitions conducted by the DLSA.