Call to promote mountaineering

Rock climbing facility in memory of ace mountaineer Mastan Babu Malli, who had set a world record by climbing each continent’s highest peak in a short span of life, was inaugurated by his sister Malli Dorasanamma at the Next-Gen International School here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “Promoting mountaineering in a big way will be the real tribute to Malli Mastan Babu who brought laurels to the country. More and more support and recognition from the government to the adventure sport is the need of the hour.”

Dr. Dorasanamma said she was happy to associate with the school and its directors K. Srikanth and K.Srividya who were both juniors to Mastan Babu at the Korukonda Sainik School, as they wanted to set up a school in the private sector on the lines of the Sainik school, giving equal importance to education and extra-curricular activities.

Dr. Dorasanamma, herself a mountaineer who had undergone training under her brother at the splendid Ren Zola pass in Nepal, wanted the members of GenX to seriously take to mountaineering as it gave a lot of life lessons.

School Principal R.L.V. Ramesh said the whole effort was to inspire the students by highlighting the exploits of Mastan Babu, the first Indian and South Asian to climb all seven summits, the first Indian to climb Vinson Massif and the first Indian to climb Carstensz Pyramid and produce more Mastan Babus in future.