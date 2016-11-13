National » Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE, November 13, 2016
Updated: November 13, 2016 05:36 IST

Call to promote mountaineering

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Rock climbing facility being inaugurated by Malli Dorasanamma at NGIS in Ongole on Saturday.
Rock climbing facility being inaugurated by Malli Dorasanamma at NGIS in Ongole on Saturday.

Rock climbing facility in memory of ace mountaineer Mastan Babu Malli, who had set a world record by climbing each continent’s highest peak in a short span of life, was inaugurated by his sister Malli Dorasanamma at the Next-Gen International School here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “Promoting mountaineering in a big way will be the real tribute to Malli Mastan Babu who brought laurels to the country. More and more support and recognition from the government to the adventure sport is the need of the hour.”

Dr. Dorasanamma said she was happy to associate with the school and its directors K. Srikanth and K.Srividya who were both juniors to Mastan Babu at the Korukonda Sainik School, as they wanted to set up a school in the private sector on the lines of the Sainik school, giving equal importance to education and extra-curricular activities.

Dr. Dorasanamma, herself a mountaineer who had undergone training under her brother at the splendid Ren Zola pass in Nepal, wanted the members of GenX to seriously take to mountaineering as it gave a lot of life lessons.

School Principal R.L.V. Ramesh said the whole effort was to inspire the students by highlighting the exploits of Mastan Babu, the first Indian and South Asian to climb all seven summits, the first Indian to climb Vinson Massif and the first Indian to climb Carstensz Pyramid and produce more Mastan Babus in future.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

20 years with a broken rivet in his lungs

Naidu speaks out against caste, religion-based politics

CPI (Maoist) appoints new secretary for Andhra-Odisha Border area

Impressive start to archery tournament

Students given scholarships

Nominated

Call to promote mountaineering

Despite absence of animals, circus draws crowd

Jewellers under I-T scanner

Demonetisation woes continue

Hyderabad

Rumours trigger panic buying of salt in Hyderabad

Hyderabad to emerge a creative industry hub

People throng ‘exchange’ counters at banks, post offices

I-T searches on ‘Baahubali’ makers

70 pc of road repairs done: HMR

Long wait breeds frustration

Shabbir slams demonetisation

On day 3, pressure eases on banks

Visakhapatnam

No let-up in rush at banks

Currency notes dumped in drain in Visakhapatnam?

Vizag student excels in Google 4 Doodle contest

Visakhapatnam Christians demand new burial ground

Rain damage in Vizag district put at Rs. 145 crore

Vijayawada

20 years with a broken rivet in his lungs

M.G. Road to turn smart soon with unique services

Dismay as ATMs run dry in city

Women cricketers take part in cake-mixing

Top poets to take part in Amaravati Poetic Prism

Anganwadi schoolchildren steal the show

CII pats State for topping EODB rankings

Justice for contract workers sought

Training classes for transplant coordinators

BJP, TDP hand-in-glove, says Raghuveera Reddy


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

A doctor displays the rusted rivet removed from the lungs of a youngster. Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

20 years with a broken rivet in his lungs

Young cricketer from Vijayawada finally gets the sophisticated medical assistance he needed. »