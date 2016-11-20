Staff members of the Hotel Fortune Kences take part in the traditional cake mixing ceremony in Tirupati on Saturday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMARK_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The traditional cake-mixing ceremony conducted every year by Hotel Fortune Kences heralding Christmas was held at the hotel premises, here on Saturday. Equipped with gloves, the staff members added varied alcoholic beverages to a generous quantity of dry fruits, tossing and coating the entire mixture in a massive vessel. Wine, rum, vodka, whisky, fresh juice and honey along with mounds of black raisins, brown dates, red cherries, cashews, cardamom and other exotic spices were brought in for the ceremony.

Speaking to the media, the staff said that the entire mixture would be sealed in airtight containers and left to mature around till Christmas. “This practice is followed in several western countries and it has become an annual celebratory ritual for us. After the specified duration, the entire mixture is blended with cake batter and baked to unveil the traditional cake for the people,” said chef Sunil.

The staff have also added a gold coin so that the customers can test their luck after purchasing the cake, which will be open for sale from December 25. The cost of the cake will be priced at Rs.200, 400 and 800 for 250, 500 grams and 1 kg respectively.

