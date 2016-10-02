Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy visited Kondajutoor village in Panyam mandal on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the residents who had been putting up a stiff resistance against moves to set up a nano-chemical unit in the village.

Speaking after consoling Balappa, husband of Barigela Surekha, who ended her life alleging police harassment by registering cases against the villagers, Mr. Reddy advised the State government and Kurnool District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan to take cognisance of the opposition by villagers and give up the move to set up the nano-chemical unit.

The MPs and MLA concerned must take the people’s aspirations and the sacrifice of Surekha for the cause of the villagers, he said. Expressing his support to the ongoing agitation, he told the residents not to be cowed down by cases or arrests.Fight against use of force, political and money power, he told villagers and assured to stand by them. The nano-chemical factory was more hazardous than an atom bomb and people of villages around it would be subjected to prolonged health hazards, he said.